Jonathan Rinderknecht, the Florida man accused of starting the Los Angeles Palisades Fire, was indicted on Wednesday, October 15, by a federal grand jury. The 29-year-old is facing three new charges, including two felonies, over the devastating fire that leveled 7,000 homes and businesses, according to the New York Post. The massive fire caused $150 billion in damages, the Department of Justice said in a press release. What are the charges against Jonathan Rinderknecht? Alleged LA Palisades arsonist indicted by federal grand jury (Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

The three-count indictment reportedly includes counts of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, destruction of property by means of fire and a count of timber set afire, the DOJ revealed. Rinderknecht allegedly deliberately set a brush fire on the hills over Los Angeles on New Year’s Day.

Read More | Jonathan Rinderknecht motive: Why Florida man sparked Pacific Palisades fire in January? Details out

Firefighters partially extinguished the blaze. However, the fire smoldered for a few days and then fanned back up, becoming the destructive Palisades Fire on January 7.

Rinderknecht is expected to appear in Los Angeles federal court within weeks. If convicted of his current charges, he faces at least five years in prison, and no more than 45 in federal prison.

The Department of Justice’s statement

The Department of Justice said in a recent release that Rinderknecht started “one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.” He was arrested on a “federal criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what eventually became the Palisades Fire of January 2025.”

Read More | Jonathan Rinderknecht: Palisades fire suspect used ChatGPT to generate ‘dystopian’ image of burning city

“The complaint alleges that a single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades,” said Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

“At the request of state and local authorities, ATF took the lead in this complex investigation utilizing techniques unique to our agency's capabilities,” said Special Agent in Charge Kenny Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Los Angeles Field Division. “The horrific loss of life and property was significantly felt by ATF members, and we are honored to utilize our expertise to provide answers to this community. We remain committed to serving with integrity and distinction.”