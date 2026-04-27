What charges is WHCD shooting suspect Cole Allen currently facing? What we know so far

White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, currently faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security at the Washington Hilton. Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out.

Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

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Allen shot a law enforcement agent who was not seriously injured, Newsweek reported.

However, Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, said that Allen would be formally charged on Monday in federal court, according to the BBC.

The shooting

A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

Read More | Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

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{{^usCountry}} Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated. {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, April 26, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that Allen’s motive was still under investigation, but that "preliminary" findings suggested he was targeting administration officials, "likely" including Trump. Blanche added investigators were now looking at reports that Allen had assembled the weapon in the hotel, stressing that he "didn't get very far".

"He barely broke the perimeter," Blanche said, adding that Allen may have traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago, and then to Washington DC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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