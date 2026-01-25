What does it mean when Waffle House shuts down during a storm? Explained

Waffle House is known for staying open when almost everything else closes, which is why rare shutdowns across the southern US during Winter Storm Fern have drawn attention. As ice, snow and freezing rain spread through several states, multiple Waffle House locations temporarily closed. The closures coincided with official warnings urging residents to stay off the roads amid deteriorating travel conditions. (X/ @WaffleHouse)

According to the New York Post, restaurants in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi either locked their doors or halted operations over the weekend as the storm intensified. The closures coincided with official warnings urging residents to stay off the roads amid deteriorating travel conditions.

Rare closures across southern states In South Carolina, where the incoming system triggered the state’s first ice storm warning since 2005, employees reported widespread closures. A Greenville-based waitress told The Post that her restaurant shut at 5 pm local time on Saturday, an unprecedented move in her nearly 10 years working there. “That’s insane,” she said.

Mississippi also saw shutdowns, with four Waffle House locations in Vicksburg closing after officials advised residents to be indoors by early evening due to icy roads and plunging temperatures, according to reports cited by the New York Post.

In Tennessee, a Waffle House in Murfreesboro closed Saturday as snow, sleet and freezing rain created what forecasters described as a “winter trifecta.” A sign posted on the door said the restaurant would reopen Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

The Waffle House Index and why it matters These closures have brought attention to the so-called Waffle House Index, an informal system long referenced by emergency officials to assess storm severity.

As explained by Fox Carolina and WSMV, the index uses three levels: green for full service, yellow for limited menu, and red for full closure.

Former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate has previously said that if a Waffle House is closed, “that’s really bad,” a quote cited by both outlets.

In Greenville, South Carolina, one location posted a sign reading, “We plan to open as soon as the storm passes. In case of an emergency, call 1-800-432-4365,” according to Fox Carolina.

Forecasters warned that Winter Storm Fern could be a “widespread, potentially catastrophic event” stretching from Texas to the Carolinas. With Waffle House locations closing in several areas, officials continue urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.