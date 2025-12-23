What happened at KU Med? Stray bullet strikes hospital tower after nearby shooting

A shooting near the Kansas-Missouri state line led to a police investigation that extended onto the campus of the University of Kansas Health System, according to KCTV5. The gunfire occurred near 39th Street and State Line Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City police temporarily shut down the intersection of 39th Street and State Line Road as they investigated the shooting. (Pexel - representational image)

Authorities confirmed that one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. No further details about the victim’s condition were released.

Although the shooting happened off campus, a stray bullet traveled across the state line and struck a tower at the University of Kansas Health System, a spokesperson for the hospital told KCTV5.

The bullet hit a double-paned section of a window but did not penetrate the glass.

Police investigation

Kansas City police temporarily shut down the intersection of 39th Street and State Line Road as they investigated the shooting. Because of the proximity to campus, the KU Police Department also responded to the scene.

KU police later confirmed there was no current threat to anyone on or near the campus around 39th Street and Rainbow Boulevard.

Despite the police activity, the University of Kansas Health System said operations were not disrupted. Patients and employees were able to access facilities, and all campus buildings remained open during the investigation.

Police have not released information about suspects or a possible motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

