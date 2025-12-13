Kansas City Panasonic shooting: What happened at De Soto store? Police give latest update

Several law enforcement officers responded to active shooter reports at the Panasonic battery plant in De Soto, Kansas City, late Friday morning. Local media outlet KSHB reported that at least two ambulances were at the scene at 10301 Astra Parkway just after 11 AM. Several officers responded to shooting reports in Kansas City (Unsplash)

"The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has a large presence in the area of the Panasonic plant near 103rd and Astra Pkwy," a sheriff's spokesperson posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Stewartville school shooting update: Student injured, suspect killed; latest on motive

However, the spokesperson confirmed that there was no active threat. A Panasonic spokesperson told KSHB 41 News: “We are aware of the law-enforcement involved incident at the De Soto, KS, facility. There was not an active shooter, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities. We have no additional details to share at this time.”

Soon after the first reports came in, a local breaking news handle tweeted: “Aggravated battery at the Panasonic battery plant in De Soto. Police and EMS have been informed of a shooting, and that the plant was evacuated.” However, authorities are yet to confirm the details.

Read More: Tyler Robinson case update: Judge allows cameras in Charlie Kirk shooting hearing; courtroom rules explained

Panasonic’s massive battery facility in De Soto began operations in July, marking the launch of what is now the largest EV battery plant in the country. The sprawling complex covers 300 acres. Panasonic has already put over $4 billion into the development and brought on more than 1,000 employees.

Once the plant reaches full capacity, projected for 2027, the workforce is expected to expand to as many as 4,000 jobs.