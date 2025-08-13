David Booth gives largest gift in college sports history to KU Athletics; what is it?

KU Athletics announced that alumnus David Booth has given around $300 million, which is the largest gift in the department's and the university's history. According to the KU press release, it is also regarded as one of the biggest single gifts in the history of collegiate sports. David Booth, left, receives a proclamation from then-Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, M.D., during halftime of a Kansas NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, file)(AP)

Booth's donation includes a “$75 million challenge to other donors that launches the next phase of progress on the Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.” The remaining funds will be used to support KU Athletics through the revenue-sharing era and for future generations.

“David's unprecedented generosity is transformative now and for our future,” Travis Goff, the athletic director and vice chancellor of KU, stated. “It accelerates phase II of the Gateway District and the new ‘Booth’ and inspires others to step up and join in completing this vision. We’re profoundly grateful for David’s leadership and extraordinary impact on generations of student-athletes and fans. There is no more generous and impactful Jayhawk, and we are so fortunate to call him a friend and mentor.”

All about Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

In the first phase of the Gateway District project, new sections of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were built to the north, west, and southwest. Construction on the stadium's east side and the immediate neighborhood will be the focus of the project's next phase. Additional efforts will be taken to guarantee that there is a new hotel, retail and dining areas, student housing, parking alternatives, and more. The venue's north section contains a convention center.

The 2025 Kansas football season will kick off on August 23 against Fresno State at home at the renovated stadium. The Jayhawks will play seven home games there in the regular season. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will host five Big 12 Conference games, excluding a non-conference matchup against Wagner in Lawrence on August 29.

David has consistently believed in the ability of sports to bring people together, inspire Jayhawk spirit, and forge enduring relationships between students, alumni, and fans," KU Chancellor Douglas Girod stated. “His generosity is inspiring, and his loyalty to KU runs deep. We are beyond grateful for his transformative gift.”