What happened in the ‘crazy 12 seconds’ before LaGuardia plane crash? Survivor speaks out, ‘People were sharing…’

A survivor of the deadly crash at LaGuardia Airport has recounted the terrifying final moments before impact, describing a sudden, violent sequence he called the “crazy 12 seconds”, followed by scenes of chaos inside the cabin. The wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday in Queens, New York. (REUTERS)

According to a report by New York Post, 22-year-old passenger Jack Cabot said the flight had been uneventful until the final approach.

“It felt like the landing was immediately off,” he said, recalling how the aircraft’s descent suddenly turned alarming. “There was an incredibly loud bang. It was a really, really hard landing.”

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The Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Air Canada, had arrived from Montreal and was travelling at high speed on the runway when it collided with a Port Authority fire truck responding to an unrelated emergency.

‘Blood everywhere’ inside the cabin Cabot described the aftermath as chaotic and distressing. “I saw blood everywhere,” he said, noting that the passenger seated next to him suffered facial injuries and heavy bleeding.

Passengers seated closer to the front of the aircraft were reportedly trapped and required assistance, with evacuation efforts taking nearly two hours.

The crash killed both pilots and left dozens injured.

In one detail cited by the report, a flight attendant was thrown a significant distance from the aircraft while still strapped into a jump seat.

‘People were sharing coats’ Despite the scene, Cabot said passengers came together to help one another.

“Some people really stepped up… they organized themselves as a group,” he said. “People were sharing coats. One person used a mask to wipe blood off another person’s face.”

He also recalled a young girl traveling alone being comforted by an older woman who stayed by her side throughout the ordeal.

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“There’s always some humanity. Always people trying their best,” Cabot added.

‘Don’t want this to get in the way of my life’ Cabot, who suffered whiplash and is awaiting confirmation on a possible concussion, described himself as fortunate compared to others who were more seriously injured.

“It’s not every day you get into a plane crash,” he said, adding that he intends to fly again as soon as he can. “I don’t want to let this get in the way of my life.”