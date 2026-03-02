What happened to Indiana Rep. Jim Baird's wife? Danise dies after suffering ‘15 breaks and fractures’
Indiana Representative Jim Baird's wife, Danise, died from complications of a hit-and-run accident that caused her multiple fractures.
Indiana Representative Jim Baird's spouse, Danise, passed away early Sunday due to "complications" arising from over a dozen fractures she sustained in a hit-and-run car accident in early January.
Following a "pretty bad" car accident while they were en route back to Washington, DC on January 5, both the congressman and his wife were anticipated to recover, stated President Trump before a House Republican policy retreat the next day.
Baird's office released a heartbreaking statement confirming Danise's death on Sunday morning.
“Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service. A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time,” Baird's office wrote.
The couple, described as “high school sweethearts,” have three children together, as stated in the biography available on the Republican's congressional office website.
The tragic car accident
Following the tragic accident, the couple was hospitalized.
Baird, aged 80, was discharged from the hospital on January 6, although he had to wear a neck brace for several weeks thereafter. Danise, who suffered an astonishing “15 breaks and fractures,” was released on January 12, as confirmed by their son Beau Baird in a Facebook post.
Danise Baird dies: Tributes pour in
Meanwhile, several politicians and supporters extended their prayers for the Baird family.
“I’m so sorry for your loss @RepJimBaird. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers,” Rep. María Elvira Salazar commented.
“My deepest condolences to Jim and his family. Danise was a bright spirit with a kind heart. She will be missed,” Rep. Victoria Spartz said.
“Jim’s wife Danise was often by his side as he worked so hard in Congress on behalf of his constituents. They are salt of the earth people and Jim and his family have sacrificed so much for our country,” New York Rep. Elise Stefanik remarked on X.
