What happened to Indiana Rep. Jim Baird's wife? Danise dies after suffering ‘15 breaks and fractures’

Indiana Representative Jim Baird's spouse, Danise, passed away early Sunday due to "complications" arising from over a dozen fractures she sustained in a hit-and-run car accident in early January. Danise Baird, wife of Indiana Representative Jim Baird, passed away due to complications from a hit-and-run accident. (AP)

Following a "pretty bad" car accident while they were en route back to Washington, DC on January 5, both the congressman and his wife were anticipated to recover, stated President Trump before a House Republican policy retreat the next day.

Baird's office released a heartbreaking statement confirming Danise's death on Sunday morning.

“Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service. A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time,” Baird's office wrote.

The couple, described as “high school sweethearts,” have three children together, as stated in the biography available on the Republican's congressional office website.

