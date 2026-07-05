What happened to Javeayah Harris? Authorities believe missing South Carolina girl, 4, is dead; parents arrested

The search for a missing South Carolina girl has taken a shocking turn after investigators announced that they now believe she is dead. Four-year-old Javeayah Harris’ parents have been arrested on homicide-related charges as the investigation is underway, according to Fox13.

What happened to Javeayah Harris? Authorities believe missing South Carolina girl, 4, is dead (Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

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The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said that Harris was initially reported missing after she was last seen around 8:15 pm on Tuesday, June 30. She was last spotted near the intersection of Hillsboro Street and Ridgecrest Road in Aiken County.

‘Evidence leads us to believe 4-year-old Javeayah Harris is deceased’

Harris’ disappearance triggered a massive search involving the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and several local and regional agencies. Aiken County Sheriff Marty Sawyer announced in a recent press conference that investigators now believe that the child is deceased.

"This is the hardest announcement in my 36 years working in law enforcement," Sawyer said. "I am deeply saddened to tell you our investigation and evidence leads us to believe 4-year-old Javeayah Harris is deceased."

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The sheriff said that the investigation indicates that Harris had been dead for at least one month before the 911 call was made to report her missing on June 30. Sawyer added that the search still remains active as investigators work to recover Harris and bring her home. Law enforcement is now searching an area of interest outside Aiken County.

According to Sawyer, investigators believe "it was already too late to save her the moment the 911 call came in on June 30th."

Arrest of parents

Sawyer announced that Harris’ parents – Johmarea Harris and Michilae Herring – have been arrested. The father, 23-year-old Johmarea, has been charged with homicide by child abuse, and the mother, 22-year-old Michilae Herring, with homicide by child abuse and filing a false police report.

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Additional charges may be filed as the case progresses, according to authorities.

Sawyer thanked the FBI, SLED, neighboring sheriff's offices, local police departments, emergency management officials, volunteer firefighters, and various law enforcement agencies from across South Carolina assisting throughout the probe. He also thanked members of the community who supported search efforts.