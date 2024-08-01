Health risks loom for Sunita Williams as return delays over a month

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, remains on the International Space Station (ISS) due to a helium leak in their spacecraft's service module. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams walk at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, ahead of Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., June 5, 2024. (REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

Originally set to return on June 14, their mission has been extended to June 26, with the potential for further delays. The affected spacecraft, a Starliner, encountered the leak shortly after docking at the ISS on June 6, highlighting the complexities and unforeseen challenges of space travel.

Microgravity takes a toll on Sunita Williams' health

Williams faces significant health challenges due to prolonged exposure to microgravity, notably rapid bone density loss. In microgravity, bones do not bear weight, leading to a loss of density similar to osteoporosis.

Despite rigorous exercise regimes designed to counteract these effects, "bone loss remains an inevitable consequence of prolonged space missions." The extended stay exacerbates these issues, increasing her risk of fractures.

Microgravity presents multiple health challenges, including fluid redistribution, which causes facial puffiness and decreased fluid volume in the legs, disrupting cardiovascular function and complicating blood pressure regulation upon returning to Earth.

NASA employs specialized exercise regimens and nutritional interventions to address bone loss. Astronauts perform resistance and aerobic exercises to maintain bone density.

Microgravity also impacts the urinary system, increasing the risk of kidney stones due to elevated calcium levels in urine. Hormonal changes and shifts in gut microbiota further complicate nutrient absorption and overall health, necessitating continuous medical monitoring and preventive measures.

1 month delayed return risks for Sunita Williams:

- Fluid imbalance: Chronic dehydration or overload

- Muscle & bone loss: Weakened skeletal system & muscles

- Fluid redistribution: Puffy faces, increased intracranial pressure, vision & cognitive issues

- Radiation sickness & cancer: Increased risk from cosmic radiation

- Mental health concerns: Isolation, confinement, high-risk environment

- Weakened immune system: Increased susceptibility to infections, as Dr Rakesh Gupta, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told Indian Express.