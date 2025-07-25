Anna Burrell, the vibrant chef known for her culinary talent and larger-than-life personality, passed away last month at the age of 55. The chef, known for her works like Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America, was found dead at her home in Brooklyn. On Thursday, People magazine confirmed Burrell died by suicide as the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed the cause of her death: acute intoxication from a combination of medications and alcohol. Celebrity chef Anna Burrell dies at 55 from acute intoxication. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What is acute intoxication?

Acute intoxication refers to the rapid onset of physical and mental disturbances after the consumption of substances like alcohol, drugs, or chemicals within a short period. According to Quironsalud, it can lead to potential disruptions in basic functions, such as breathing, heart rate, and consciousness. Thus, it is fatal to the human body.

While the specific symptoms can depend on the amount of substances consumed, medical providers consider severe intoxication, such as alcohol poisoning, a medical emergency, as it can lead to coma or death.

According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Burrell died because of “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine”. Diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines, while ethanol is a recognised compound of alcohol. Amphetamine is commonly used as a medication to treat ADHD, as reported by People.

The day after The Food Network star's death, a spokesperson for the NYPD told the media outlet that Burrell was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the scene. The police added that EMS “responded and pronounced her deceased on scene.”

On June 20, The New York Times reported that the celebrity chef was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills,” as the outlet cited an internal New York Police Department document viewed by them.