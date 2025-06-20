What is AI-generated ASMR content on TikTok? All you need to know about viral trend

Over the past few years, AI-generated video content has gained significant popularity on social media, with users creating different types of clips, including both bizarre and creative, to earn more followers by getting viral. If you are an avid TikTok user, chances are high that you have already come across the latest viral trend on the social media platform, AI-generated ASMR videos, as per a report by the Tribune. AI-generated ASMR content goes viral on TikTok. Here's all you need to know

AI-generated ASMR: What is the viral TikTok trend?

Now, people have been sharing videos of AI-generated glass fruits getting sliced with crystal-clear ASMR sounds on TikTok. The AI ASMR trend simply combines soothing sounds with several surreal and impossible scenarios.

Searching “AI ASMR” on TikTok leads users to hundreds of such visuals that feature a knife slicing through several crystal-like objects shaped like fruits such as grapes, watermelons, apples and more.

On X, investor Olivia Moore highlighted that an account, started three days ago on TikTok, managed to get 82,000 followers by sharing just 11 such videos.

The viral TikTok trend is not just limited to slicing objects. In a viral video, an AI-generated woman can be seen performing a mukbang, or a live streaming event where a host eats a lot of food. Interestingly, her video did not feature any food. She can be seen using chopsticks to have a glowing bowl of molten lava.

Such clips, which are clearly made up with the help of artificial intelligence tools, have fascinated millions of viewers on social media platforms, especially TikTok.

Another one shows an alien character wishing Happy Father’s Day, while holding a plate in hand that appears to be filled with sizzling lava shaped like a steak.

How to create ASMR videos using AI?

There are several AI video generating tools available online that can be used to create these AI glass effects. Some of these include Veo 3 (by Google) and Deevid AI.

FAQs

1. What's the AI ASMR trend on TikTok?

It shows AI-generated glass fruits being sliced with crystal-clear ASMR sounds.

2. Are advanced video editing skills required to create these glass ASMR videos?

No. People can take the help of beginner-friendly AI tools to generate the clips.

3. What's the ideal length for AI ASMR videos to get best results?

The average duration of these videos is 10 to 15 seconds.