What is an average credit score? Key tips on improving your credit worthiness

A good credit score may not be necessary thing for everyday work, but if you are trying to get a loan or buy a house, it may be quite necessary. According to a FICO report, the average credit score in the United States is 717. Credit scores even matter at times for landing jobs in the US. What is a credit score about?

What is a credit score?

A credit score is a number of three digits that takes into account your timely payments of debt. If you use credit cards or have an existing loan, any default in your payment could impact your credit score. The concept of a credit score is almost similar in every country, be it the United States, or even India for that matter.

ALSO READ | 'Perfect time' to buy gold amid market uncertainty? Economist Peter Schiff has this to say

If you have a good credit score, it keeps your opportunities for further borrowing open. Based on your credit history and report, you can even avail loans at better interest rates.

Here are 5 Key Tips to Boost Your Credit Score in the US

Pay bills on time

Late payments hurt scores. Set reminders or autopay to avoid missed deadlines.

Keep credit utilization low

Aim to use less than 30% of your credit limit. Pay down debt or request higher limits.

Avoid closing old accounts

Long credit history helps. Keep unused cards open unless fees outweigh benefits.

Check reports for errors

Dispute inaccuracies via Credit score checking sites. Fixing mistakes can lift scores fast.

Limit hard inquiries

Too many loan/credit applications in a short span dings your score. Space them out.

More Tips to maintain your credit worthiness

Mix your credit types: Diversity helps, but don’t open accounts just for this. That could have a negative impact on your score.

Become an authorized user: Use secured cards if rebuilding credit. They require deposits but report good behavior.

According to Experian, it usually takes around 6 to 12 months build a good credit report. Timely payments and credit discipline are the keys to keep things going.