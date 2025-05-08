Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is Bernie Sanders' net worth? A look at homes owned by the Vermont senator

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 08, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Bernie Sanders has an estimated net worth of around $3 million. Sanders and his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, currently own two homes and previously owned a third

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has an estimated net worth of around $3 million, according to The Street. A significant portion of his wealth comes from book advances and royalties. 

Bernie Sanders has an estimated net worth of around $3 million.(REUTERS)
Bernie Sanders has an estimated net worth of around $3 million.(REUTERS)

According to Forbes, Sanders earned approximately $2.5 million between 2011 and 2023 from publishing-related income, as revealed in his financial disclosures. 

Sanders' annual book royalties have varied significantly, peaking at around $850,000 in 2017 and dropping to approximately $170,000 in 2022.

Between 2015 and 2023, Sanders either wrote or republished six books.

  1. 2015 – ‘Outsider in the White House’, Verso Books
  2. 2015 – ‘The Speech: A Historic Filibuster on Corporate Greed and the Decline of Our Middle Class’, Bold Type Books
  3. 2016 – ‘Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In’, Thomas Dunne Books
  4. 2017 – ‘Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution’, Henry Holt and Company
  5. 2018 – ‘Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance’, Gale
  6. 2023 – 'It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism', Crown Books

Also Read: Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints 'it's going to be a truly earth-shattering'

How many homes does Bernie Sanders own?

Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, currently own two homes and previously owned a third:

Primary Residence – A four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Burlington, Vermont, purchased in 2009 for $405,000. The 2,500-square-foot property is now valued at approximately $699,000, according to Financial Samurai.

Vacation Home – A lakefront cabin in North Hero, Vermont, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Purchased in 2016 for $575,000, the property is now estimated to be worth around $909,000, as per Zillow. 

Former Property – Sanders also owned a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, D.C., located just blocks from the US Capitol. He purchased the property in 2007 and sold it in April 2021 for $422,000, Zillow reported. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / What is Bernie Sanders' net worth? A look at homes owned by the Vermont senator
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On