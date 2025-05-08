What is Bernie Sanders' net worth? A look at homes owned by the Vermont senator

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has an estimated net worth of around $3 million, according to The Street. A significant portion of his wealth comes from book advances and royalties. Bernie Sanders has an estimated net worth of around $3 million.(REUTERS)

According to Forbes, Sanders earned approximately $2.5 million between 2011 and 2023 from publishing-related income, as revealed in his financial disclosures.

Sanders' annual book royalties have varied significantly, peaking at around $850,000 in 2017 and dropping to approximately $170,000 in 2022.

Between 2015 and 2023, Sanders either wrote or republished six books.

2015 – ‘Outsider in the White House’, Verso Books 2015 – ‘The Speech: A Historic Filibuster on Corporate Greed and the Decline of Our Middle Class’, Bold Type Books 2016 – ‘Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In’, Thomas Dunne Books 2017 – ‘Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution’, Henry Holt and Company 2018 – ‘Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance’, Gale 2023 – 'It’s Okay to Be Angry About Capitalism', Crown Books

Also Read: Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints 'it's going to be a truly earth-shattering'

How many homes does Bernie Sanders own?

Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, currently own two homes and previously owned a third:

Primary Residence – A four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Burlington, Vermont, purchased in 2009 for $405,000. The 2,500-square-foot property is now valued at approximately $699,000, according to Financial Samurai.

Vacation Home – A lakefront cabin in North Hero, Vermont, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Purchased in 2016 for $575,000, the property is now estimated to be worth around $909,000, as per Zillow.

Former Property – Sanders also owned a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, D.C., located just blocks from the US Capitol. He purchased the property in 2007 and sold it in April 2021 for $422,000, Zillow reported.