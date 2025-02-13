What is DOGE clock? All about new tool that tracks taxpayer savings in real time

A new digital tracker dubbed the DOGE Clock has been making waves online, claiming to monitor the amount of taxpayer dollars saved by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Created by the Department of Government Efficiency Community Meme Project—an initiative separate from the official DOGE organisation—the tracker proudly displays its tally of over $32 billion in savings. However, it is important to note that it is not directly linked to Donald Trump’s department The DOGE Clock, a digital tracker, claims to monitor taxpayer savings by the Department of Government Efficiency. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

What is the use of the DOGE clock?

According to the DOGE Clock website, the tool measures the amount of taxpayers' dollars that will be saved after new changes made by the Department of Government Efficiency come into effect. The DOGE Clock also tracks several key metrics, including the total number of initiatives proposed by DOGE, the overall savings achieved, and the estimated amount of taxpayer dollars saved.

Additionally, it features a countdown displaying the number of days remaining until July 4, 2026. While this countdown may be linked to the organisation's ambitious $2 trillion savings goal, however, it is yet to be verified, as reported by Newsweek. In teh days to come, teh clock is expected to calculate and keep track of the finances after the new policy proposals and initiatives are put into effect by the organisation.

More about DOGE clock

DOGE has been a primary focus point for Trump’s second administration as it came into existence via the President’s executive order and has been looked after by Musk. The organisation, tasked by Trump to reduce federal spending, has aggressively put forward recommendations and proposed initiatives to achieve this goal since the president took office.

While the DOGE Clock is not directly affiliated with the Department of Government Efficiency, it aligns with broader efforts to monitor and track government spending. The website clarifies that the data is "not official," and describes the project as a "community-driven meme project designed to raise awareness of government spending and over-regulation." It further adds, "The token is intended solely for educational and entertainment purposes,” as reported by Newsweek.