ChatGPT claims Donald Trump has a ‘reading age of an 11-year-old’

President Donald Trump's writing style has been assessed as "of an 11-year-old" following a Truth Social post in which Trump detailed a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ChatGPT examined Trump's Truth Social post about speaking with Vladimir Putin to determine that the writer's age stood much below what one would expect from a president, per IrishStar.

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

“We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many!”

“We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” he added.

Trump has a immature writing style, says ChatGPT

IrishStar used ChatGPT to analyze the text and estimated that the author’s literary comprehension skills align with the “reading age of an 11-year-old”.

“Simple Sentence Structures – The text relies on relatively straightforward sentence construction, with a mix of short and long sentences but without complex syntax or nuanced argumentation,” the OpenAI product suggested.

The frequent repetition of phrases such as “We both reflected” and “we will someday have in working together” suggested limited linguistic variety. “Overuse of Exclamation Marks – Frequent exclamation marks are more common in less formal or emotionally charged writing, which can indicate a less developed sense of tone in written communication,” ChatGPT added.

The language remained relatively basic, using generic terms like “very strong,” “great benefit,” and “wonderful man,” along with “Basic Transitions and Coherence Issues.”

“Overall, while the content suggests an adult perspective on global affairs, the writing style aligns more with that of an early teenager or someone who relies on conversational rather than sophisticated literary expression,” ChatGPT concluded, while noting that “A more advanced writer would likely use more precise and varied word choices.”