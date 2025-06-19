What is ‘doomsday plane’? E-4B Nightwatch lands in Washington DC as Trump weighs Iran strike

One of the US military’s most secretive aircraft, the Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, often dubbed the ‘doomsday plane’ landed at the Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, DC, on Tuesday night. The flight's appearance came amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, reported The New York Post. The aircraft, which serves as an airborne military command center capable of operating through nuclear war or national catastrophe, departed from Bossier City in Louisiana shortly before 6 pm and touched down shortly after 10 pm. Trump's 'doomsday plane' E-4B Nightwatch lands in Washington DC(US Air Force)

Unusual flight path raises brows

As per the report, the E-4Bs frequently fly to maintain readiness. This particular mission, however, stood out due to its non-standard coastal flight path, which looped around Virginia and North Carolina before it reached Maryland. What’s more puzzling to aviation trackers was the aircraft’s use of the callsign ORDER01, a break from its routine identifier ORDER6. The aircraft’s unexpected route and callsign prompted speculation that the mission might have been non-routine or urgent in nature.

Middle East tensions heighten intrigue

The timing of the flight sparked further intrigue since it arrived just as President Donald Trump issued a call for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’ in response to escalating Israeli airstrikes, which have killed over 639 Iranians, as per the Associated Press.

Soon after Trump’s condition, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US of “irreparable damage” should it become directly involved, the report stated. Adding to the mystery, two Iranian government aircraft reportedly departed for Oman, fueling speculations of emergency diplomacy or evacuation operations.

What is the E-4B Nightwatch?

Commonly referred to as the ‘Flying Pentagon’, the E-4B is intended to be used by the President, Secretary of Defense, and senior military commanders in the event of nuclear war or a catastrophe negatively impacting US infrastructure.

The flying fortress is hardened to protect against electromagnetic pulses and nuclear blasts, and it is capable of carrying nearly 67 satellite dishes and antennas to maintain worldwide communication capabilities. It can be airborne for over 35 hours due to mid-air refueling, and it is essentially the nexus of the US National Command Authority during crises.

The flight of the aircraft in Washington comes shortly after renewed attention to the fleet, with the US Air Force managing a $13 billion program to modernize and/or replace the ageing Nightwatch aircraft.

FAQs:

1 What is the E-4B Nightwatch used for?

It is a mobile military command center built to operate during nuclear war or national emergencies, capable of coordinating responses from the air.

2 Why is it called the ‘Doomsday Plane’?

The nickname reflects its role as a last-resort command hub during worst-case scenarios like nuclear war.

3 Why did the E-4B fly to Washington this week?

While not officially disclosed, its flight coincided with rising tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel.

4 Are there more E-4B aircraft?

Yes, the US maintains a small fleet of four E-4B aircraft, all operated by the US Air Force’s 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron.