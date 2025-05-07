What is Linda Mcmahon's education and net worth? Trump Edu Secy dubbed as ‘barely literate’ for bizarre Harvard letter

Linda McMahon came under fire for sending a threatening letter to Harvard University, prompting X users to highlight several awkward “grammatical errors”. The letter has been dubbed as being written by someone who is “barely literate.” Linda McMahon, who serves as Donald Trump's education secretary, co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which merged with UFC in 2023.(AFP)

On May 5, McMahon posted a copy of a letter which she sent to Dr. Alan Garber, the president of Harvard University, threatening future research grants to the varsity.

In the letter, she accused Harvard of “making a mockery of this country's higher education system” and “engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law.”

Harvard has allegedly “failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor” by inviting international students “who engage in violent behavior and show contempt for the United States of America.”

Linda McMahon faces massive backlash over Harvard letter

Meanwhile, social media users noted that McMahon's letter lacks “academic rigor.”

“Haha you misspelled largesse,” one X user commented, while another said, “This reads like it was written by a middle school vice principal.”

Grok observed that the letter had a “disrupted flow” with several sections that were “hard to follow” and that certain parts were “awkward.” The words were “unnecessarily capitalized” with “grammatical faults”.

Andrew Feinberg, a White House correspondent, stated: “Whoever wrote this is barely literate.”

What is Linda Mcmahon's education and net worth?

According to Forbes, Linda McMahon's income is equal to her husband Vince's, who enjoyed a net worth of $3.1 billion as of mid-March 2025. In her financial declaration to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Linda McMahon revealed that she possessed over $2 million in assets, primarily in bond and stock funds.

In her financial declaration, she mentions hundreds of millions of dollars in assets with Vince and her two kids, including over $50 million in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and the UFC.

As Education Secretary, McMahon receives $250,600 per year, which is the same amount paid to all Level I jobs in the executive schedule.

August 4, 1948, saw the birth of Linda McMahon in New Bern, North Carolina. McMahon graduated in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in French and a teaching certificate from East Carolina University.

She is an honorary doctor of humanities from Eastern Carolina University, her alma mater, and an honorary doctor of humane letters from Sacred Heart University, a private Roman Catholic university in Fairfield, Connecticut.