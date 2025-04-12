What is No Mercy? Horrifying ‘rape-simulator’ game taken off of Steam

‘No Mercy’, a violent and explicit video game slammed as a ‘rape simulator’, was taken off of digital distribution service Steam globally after being banned in multiple countries. The game centers around a protagonist who rapes his family members, including his own mother. Players are instructed to ‘never take no for an answer’. 'No Mercy', a violent video game, was taken off of Steam(X/Zerat Games)

The game, developed by Zerat Games, faced severe backlash on social media. UK's Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said that 3D game is ‘deeply worrying’. ‘No Mercy’ was launched on Steam last month and was described by its developers as containing violence, incest, blackmail, and ‘unavoidable non-consensual sex’.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) said that pulling ‘No Mercy’ from Steam was the correct decision.

“I fully understand that for many people such things may be disgusting, but during sex, people should really do what they want, as long as they don’t harm anyone,” Zerat Games said, according to Kotaku,

“If after reading [our statement] you still believe that such a game should not have been created, then we sincerely apologize to you. At the same time, we would like you to be a bit more open to human fetishes that don’t harm anyone, even though they may seem disgusting to you. This is still just a game, and although many people are trying to make it into something more, it remains and will continue to be a game.”

What is No Mercy?

No Mercy appeared on Steam in early April. It allowed players to control a character who rapes, tortures and kills women. However, it did not carry an age rating.

No Mercy was banned in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Zerat Games then removed the game from Steam, stating: "We don't intend to fight the whole world."

U.K. Digital Minister Sir John Whittingdale said: “This is a game that is not just inappropriate, it is dangerous. It appears to promote and simulate acts of extreme sexual violence against women.”