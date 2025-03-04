What is Take It Down Act? Melania Trump pushes for anti-revenge porn bill on Capitol Hill

Melania Trump spoke on Capitol Hill on Monday, February 3, in a roundtable with lawmakers and victims of revenge porn and AI-generated deepfakes. This comes as Congress zeroes in on punishing internet abuse that involves non-consensual, explicit imagery. The first lady spoke on Capitol Hill for the first time since her return to the White House. Melania Trump pushes for anti-revenge porn bill on Capitol Hill (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

"I am here with you today with a common goal — to protect our youth from online harm," Melania said Monday. "The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families and communities."

"Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people," she added. "I hope today’s roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by nonconsensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the Take it Down Act in Congress."

What is the Take It Down Act?

The Take It Down Act is a bill that was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill would make it a federal crime to publish, or threaten to publish, nonconsensual intimate imagery, which includes "digital forgeries" created by AI. Earlier this year, the bill unanimously passed the Senate. Cruz said on Monday that he believes it will be passed by the House before becoming law, which would require penalties of up to three behind bars for sharing nonconsensual intimate images involving minors, and two years in prison for images involving adults. Further, it would require penalties of up to two and a half years behind bars for threat offenses involving minors, and one and a half years in prison for threats that involve adults.

Cruz championed the bill, and also opened up about how young girls have often been victimised by revenge porn and AI-generated explicit images. "If you're a victim of revenge porn or AI-generated explicit imagery, your life changes forever," Cruz said during the roundtable. "Most likely you've been targeted by someone you know, and you're likely struggling to have that material removed from the internet. Disturbingly, many of these victims are teenagers at American high schools who are facing a surge in AI-generated sexual images. Hundreds of teens, often targeted by their own classmates, are enduring senseless psychological harm."

"The Take It Down Act empowers victims across the entire United States," he added. "It makes it a felony for these deviants to publish any nonconsensual intimate images, including fake, lifelike pornographic images of real people."

‘Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themselves freely’

Melania was joined at the event by California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, alongside Republicans such as Cruz, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich., and Reps. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

"In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high," Melania said, according to Fox News. "As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuses of personal information escalates. We must prioritize robust security measures and uphold strict ethical standards to protect individual privacy."

Melania was also joined by Elliston Berry, a 15-year-old girl whose high school peers created nonconsensual imagery of her using AI, and spread them on social media. "It’s heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content, like deepfakes," Melania said. "This toxic environment can be severely damaging. We must prioritize their well-being by equipping them with the support and tools necessary to navigate this hostile digital landscape. Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themselves freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm."

Melania had notably hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her ‘Be Best’ initiative during her husband Donald Trump’s first term. The initiative aimed at strengthening the child welfare system, and was focused on online safety.

"As first lady, my commitment to the ‘Be Best’ initiative underscores the importance of online safety," Melania said. "In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior."

During Trump’s first term, Melania also worked on legislation – alongside Congress members – that secured funding for grants awarded to youngsters currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The president signed the bill in December 2020.

Melania went on to give a nod to Democratic Sen. Klobuchar and Republican Sen. Cruz for their bipartisan support of the bill. However, she said she was disappointed by the lack of additional support from Democrats.

"I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue," Melania said. "Surely as adults, we can prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics. I urge Congress to prioritize the passage of the Take It Down Act. This legislation is essential for addressing the growing concerns related to online safety, protecting individual rights, and promoting a healthier digital environment."

Melania called on Congress to pass the bill to mark a "powerful step toward justice, healing and unity." "Congress can take an important step toward ensuring accountability and fostering responsible online behavior," she added. "The Take It Down Act represents a powerful step toward justice, healing and unity."