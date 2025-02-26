Melania Trump reportedly prioritizing her Amazon documentary over Donald Trump: ‘She joins him when appropriate’

Melania Trump appears to be “more confident and has taken full control of her public image” rather than just only first lady responsibilities. Corporate America's revised Trump allegiance may undo Anna Wintour's infamous "snub" that prevented First Lady Melania Trump from making the Vogue cover.(AFP)

With her son, Barron Trump, now attending New York University, Melania is free from childcare duties and is dedicating more time to her own ambitions.

“She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn't who she is,” a source told People Magazine, while remaining supportive of her husband, Donald Trump. They further stated that she has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.”

The source added that she “has been involved with moving ahead on her own projects, and recently, she has been in the White House for that.”

Melania, at the moment, is driving all her focus on an upcoming documentary, which is being produced for Amazon Prime Video. Directed by ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ famed Brett Ratner the documentary is said to be a huge project for Melania.

“Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House,” another source told People.

“Both live at Mar-a-Lago and have quarters in the White House. But she leads her own life and joins him when appropriate in either place.”

Donald and Barron set to appear in Melania's Amazon docu

The New York Post also reported that Donald Trump and Barron will make cameo appearances in the film.

The Wall Street Journal reported that she is set to receive at least $28 million out of her $40 million deal with Amazon. “She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image, which she knows is worth millions, and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself,” one source told the New York Post.

Melania has not entirely stepped away from her First Lady role. Recently, she returned to the White House after a month-long absence to attend the National Governors Association Dinner and Reception event.

She and Donald Trump wore coordinating outfits, and he took a moment to commend her efforts. “She worked very hard on making sure that everything was beautiful. And she's very good at that,” he told the attendees, per CNN.