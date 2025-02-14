Did Melania Trump pitch idea of her documentary to Jeff Bezos? Know how First Lady grabbed $40m Amazon deal

Jeff Bezos' Amazon agreed to shell out $40 million in a bid to license Melania Trump's documentary, which will be helmed by notorious Hollywood producer and filmmaker Brett Ratner. Amazon, according to Puck News, signed a licensing agreement with the First Lady, days after Donald Trump hosted Bezos at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Melania Trump to get 70 percent of $40m Amazon deal for her upcoming documentary.(AFP)

While it was earlier unclear what proportion of the $40 million will be given to Melania, the documentary, as per Amazon, is set to be released in the middle of 2025 and it will provide “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the life of the First Lady.

Did Melania pitch her documentary to Bezos?

Ahead of the release of the documentary, a new report has revealed that Bezos also met with Trump's third wife during dinner at Mar-a-Lago last December.

The Wall Street Journal claims that it was Melania who proposed the idea of her documentary to Amazon CEO and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

According to reports, Melania's agency had presented the documentary to several studios, including one that belongs to Amazon. The First Lady sought assistance of Ratner, who has been facing allegations of sexual misconduct, for guidance on how to propose the idea to Bezos, and she did so during dinner at her residence.

What percent of share will Melania get for doc release?

Amazon has acquired the rights to a follow-up documentary series with two or three episodes and Melania will receive over 70 percent share of the $40 million transaction, as per The WSJ.

Not just Bezos, Melania's agents pitched the idea to several other CEOs and billionaires who were in attendance at Trump's inauguration. The sponsorships for the movie reportedly started from $10 million.

Melania's documentary will go through a brief theater run before its release on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

Earlier, the First Lady spoke to Fox News about her project and revealed that production started in November.

According to the First Lady, her documentary will offer insight into her day to day life and the kind of responsibilities she handles. “People, they don’t really know and they will see it. It’s day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”