What is the Minuteman III? US tests 'doomsday' missile as war with Iran escalates

The United States military conducted a test launch for its intercontinental ballistic missile, Minuteman III, on Tuesday night. As per a statement from the Air Force Global Strike Command, the test launch was successful and was done to assess the performance of the missile system. US carried out the test launch of ICBM Minuteman III off the California coast on Tuesday night (US Space Force )

This test launch off the coast of California comes as the US finds itself in the midst of a war with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, as per the US Air Force, this test was not a response to the current situation.

"This launch, designated GT 255, was scheduled years ago and is not in response to world events. It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system. The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development," read the official statement from AFSTRAT-AIR.

As per AFSTRAT, during the Minuteman III test launch, an unarmed rocket GT 254 hit its intended target near the Marshall Islands.

"During the test, the ICBM's two reentry vehicles traveled thousands of miles to a pre-determined target at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands," said AFSTRAT.