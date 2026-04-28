What time will Tyran Stokes announce commitment? Here's how to watch Inside NBA episode

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 prospect of the 2026 NCAA basketball class, is set to announce his commitment decision on ESPN's Inside NBA on Tuesday, April 28. With Portland out of the race, Stokes is set to decide between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. Tyran Stokes, playing for Team USA attempts a layup past Ikenna Alozie #1 of the Team World during the second half at Moda Center on April 11. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, the timing of the announcement today has caused some confusion. Initially, college basketball insider Matt Norlander reported that Stokes will appear on the Inside NBA program on ESPN at 3:30pm ET. However, he later said that instead of 3:30pm ET, the show will go live at 6:30pm ET.

"UPDATE: Source just texted to clarify. After initially communicating that it was 3:30 ET, Tyran Stokes' public college commitment will now instead be sometime around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 Pacific on Inside the NBA on ESPN with Ernie, Shaq, Charles and Kenny," Matt Norlander.