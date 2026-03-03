What's happening near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge? Hudson River plane crash reports surface; concerning details emerge

A small plane has reportedly crashed into the Hudson River near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York, AZ Intel reported on X . The Facebook page ‘Orange County NY Fire Calls’ also shared on Facebook that Stewart Tower reported a Cessna 172 was “down in the river near the bridge, unknown souls on board”.

What we know so far According to BNO News, the plane was a Cessna 172, which is a single-engine, four-seat plane commonly used for flight training and private travel. It had the registration number N1560E, and is registered to American Airman Inc, a flight school based on Long Island.

The aircraft that crashed had departed from Long Island MacArthur Airport. Per FlightRadar24, the plane’s last recorded position was in the Hudson River between the cities of Newburgh and Beacon, roughly 60 miles north of New York City.

The area is located near New York Stewart International Airport, a commercial and military airport in Orange County.

Orange County NY Fire Calls’ Facebook page shared some details on the reported crash. “Middle Hope Car 1 responding, 911 advising aircraft possibly south of the bridge, Newburgh also dispatched,” one update read.

Other updates said, “Newburgh units responding, Boat not in service,” and “Middle Hope Car 1 requesting a boat from New Hamburg.”

The page said that according to Stewart Tower, two people were on board and the aircraft was “full of fuel”. It later said that Newburgh Car 4 confirmed that “all subjects” were “out of the water and on shore”.

The page said that units are on the scene, searching for the plane. “Command advising no visual on the aircraft, requesting a drone unit or helicopter with a thermal camera to assist with searching. 911 advising Lifenet Air 2 is overhead assisting with searching,” read an update.

“Newburgh PD confirming a visual on the aircraft at Renwick St,” one update read. Another said, “911 advising Hackensack Air on standby. US Coast Guard advising they can dispatch a Boat from NYC with a 6-7 hour ETA or an aircraft from Cape Cod with a 1 hour ETA, Newburgh command requesting Coast Guard to continue in”.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. A search and rescue operation has reportedly been launched.