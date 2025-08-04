Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

What's on fire in Winter Haven, Florida? Smoke prompts concern among residents

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 06:07 am IST

According to various social media posts, a fire is burning in Winter Haven, Florida.

According to various social media posts, a fire is burning in Winter Haven, Florida. However, it is unclear what is on fire. Netizens took to Facebook to ask what was burning.

What's on fire in Winter Haven, Florida? Smoke prompts concern among residents (Pixabay - representational image)
What's on fire in Winter Haven, Florida? Smoke prompts concern among residents (Pixabay - representational image)

“The whole Winter Haven look like something on fire. What's going on?” one user wrote on Facebook. Another wrote, “Is something on fire in winter haven??? because the air foggy from inwood are all the way up to winter haven hospital idk what is but I’m going inside I don’t want to breathe whatever it is into my lungs”.

Read More | Gifford Fire map: Multiple evacuation orders issued for California's San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County as 3 injured

“What’s on fire in Winter Haven?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Any idea what’s on fire on the southside of Winter Haven?” “What's on Fire in Winter Haven? Super smokey outside. SE side,” wrote a user.

Recent fires in Winter Haven, Florida

Winter Haven has seen a few fires this year already. In April, smoke from a structure fire caused traffic delays, as reported by ABC Action News. At the time, the Winter Haven Fire Department worked to put out the blaze at Avenue L NE and E Lake Silver Drive NE. Officials asked the public to avoid the area, and injuries were reported at the time.

Read More | Clearlake fire map, evacuation updates: Blaze near Eastlake Drive and Oak Street in California| Videos

Back in January, a Winter Haven family was displaced from their home as crews battled an early morning blaze. Firefighters responded along Silver Fox Dr. SE and saw that flames were shooting through the roof of the home, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported. While the family was forced to leave the house, no one was injured. It is unclear what may have caused the fire and how many people were inside the home.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / What's on fire in Winter Haven, Florida? Smoke prompts concern among residents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On