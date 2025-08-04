According to various social media posts, a fire is burning in Winter Haven, Florida. However, it is unclear what is on fire. Netizens took to Facebook to ask what was burning. What's on fire in Winter Haven, Florida? Smoke prompts concern among residents (Pixabay - representational image)

“The whole Winter Haven look like something on fire. What's going on?” one user wrote on Facebook. Another wrote, “Is something on fire in winter haven??? because the air foggy from inwood are all the way up to winter haven hospital idk what is but I’m going inside I don’t want to breathe whatever it is into my lungs”.

“What’s on fire in Winter Haven?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Any idea what’s on fire on the southside of Winter Haven?” “What's on Fire in Winter Haven? Super smokey outside. SE side,” wrote a user.

Recent fires in Winter Haven, Florida

Winter Haven has seen a few fires this year already. In April, smoke from a structure fire caused traffic delays, as reported by ABC Action News. At the time, the Winter Haven Fire Department worked to put out the blaze at Avenue L NE and E Lake Silver Drive NE. Officials asked the public to avoid the area, and injuries were reported at the time.

Back in January, a Winter Haven family was displaced from their home as crews battled an early morning blaze. Firefighters responded along Silver Fox Dr. SE and saw that flames were shooting through the roof of the home, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported. While the family was forced to leave the house, no one was injured. It is unclear what may have caused the fire and how many people were inside the home.