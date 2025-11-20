What's open and closed Thanksgiving Day 2025: Details on banks, stock market and more

Thanksgiving is just days away, and while it's a time meant for family, food, and slowing down, it's definitely not the day to squeeze in last-minute errands. If you are planning to mail a payment, make a stock trade, or handle any banking needs, you will likely have to press pause as most essential services shut down for the holiday. Thanksgiving is a holiday where essential services pause. Post offices, banks, the New York Stock Exchange, and government offices will be closed.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Here's a look at which essential services will be working and which will be shut down on the occasion of Thanksgiving, November 27, 2025.

Also Read: Walmart, Target, Costco and more: See which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Will mail be delivered on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

As with any federal holiday, the US Postal Service will suspend operations on Thursday, November 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. Post offices nationwide will be closed, and regular mail delivery will pause for the day, resuming as usual on Friday, as reported by ABC10.

Will banks be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

While banks shut their doors for Thanksgiving as part of the federal holiday schedule, most will reopen on Black Friday. Customers can expect regular services to resume the day after the holiday, though some branches branches my operate with adjusted hours.

Also Read: Is Kevin Spacey homeless? Actor reveals financial woes after sexual assault scandal

Will stock markets remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

The New York Stock Exchange follows the federal holiday calendar, which means trading will be paused on Thanksgiving Day. Markets will remain closed for the holiday and resume operations on the following business day.

Will Government offices remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

Government offices at the state, local, and federal levels will all be closed on Thanksgiving. Services will pause for the holiday and reopen on the next business day.