What's open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day? Check out store hours and more

While not all stores and businesses may not be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, some may have varying hours depending on the location. So, here's a list of what's open on Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st, 2025: Here's what will be open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Retail and grocery stores

Home Depot - closes early at 6 pm on New Year's Eve and 9 am to 8 pm on New Year's Day. Lowe’s - closes early at 6 pm on New Year’s Eve and opens the next day at 9 am, with an early closing time of 6 pm. Macy’s - open from 10 am to 7 pm on New Year’s Eve, while on New Year's Day, stores will follow regular hours. Kohl’s - 9 am to 7 pm on New Year’s Eve and 10 am to 8 pm on New Year’s Day. Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack - Open both on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with limited hours. Albertsons - Open on both days with reduced working hours. Kroger - Open on both days with reduced working hours. Costco - Open from 9 am to 6 pm on New Year's Eve but closed on New Year's Day. Walmart - Open with regular hours on both days. Target - Open with regular hours on New Year's Eve, but timings vary on New Year's Day

Pharmacies

CVS Pharmacies - Open on both days. However, some locations may have reduced hours. Walgreens - Open on New Year's Eve with limited hours and closed on New Year's Day. Rite Aid - Open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Banks and ATMs

As most banks follow Federal Reserve Banking holidays, most teller services will be closed on New Year's Day. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also not be trading on New Year’s. However, mobile banking services and ATMs will be available.