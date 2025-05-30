What's wrong with Elon Musk's eye? Black bruise seen at Trump presser amid health reports

Elon Musk had an apparent black bruise near his eye as the billionaire attended his final press conference as President Donald Trump's special adviser on Friday. The ‘black eye’ sparked concerns. Neither Musk nor the White House have addressed the concerns yet. This comes hours after the New York Times made some explosive claims about the Tesla CEO's alleged drug addiction. Elon Musk was spotted with a black eye on Friday(REUTERS)

The black eye’s appearance coincides with the NYT report, which claimed Musk used ketamine so frequently that it damaged his bladder, alongside ecstasy, magic mushrooms, and Adderall. While ketamine bladder syndrome is a documented condition, it does not cause facial bruising.

The report’s timing amplified speculation, but no credible source confirms the black eye as a direct result of drug use. Reacting to the report, Musk simply said: ‘Let’s move on'.

He further added that people ‘can’t trust' the Times.

Meanwhile, several social media users wondered what was wrong with Elon Musk's eye.

“Why is Elon Musk’s right eye, black and blue??????” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“What happened to Elon, appears he has a black eye on his right,” a second person asked on social media.

“Yoo did Elon Musk get straight up punched in the face? That’s a left hook black eye if I’ve ever seen one. Might explain his delayed talk?” another user speculated.

Musk, meanwhile, told reporters that his stepping down is not the end of DOGE. “It's only the beginning,” he added. The 53-year-old promised ‘the DOGE team will only grow stronger over time’.

“He’s going to be back and forth,” President Trump added. “I’ve got a feeling.”