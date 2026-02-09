Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    When was the last time Seattle Seahawks won a Super Bowl? What NFL records say

    Seattle lead the Patriots 19–7 late in Super Bowl 60, nearing a win as fans recall the Seahawks’ last title in 2014, when they beat Denver 43–8.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 8:08 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Seattle Seahawks are on the cusp of a Super Bowl 60 victory as they lead the New England Patriots by 19-7 in the fourth quarter. Though a turnaround is quite possible, is looks less and less unlikely with the Patriots failing to really make a mark.

    Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at the Super Bowl. (AP)
    Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at the Super Bowl. (AP)

    With Seattle on the cusp of victory, many are reflecting on the last time the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, 12 years ago. The team last won the Super Bowl in February 2014, defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/When Was The Last Time Seattle Seahawks Won A Super Bowl? What NFL Records Say
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes