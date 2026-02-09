When was the last time Seattle Seahawks won a Super Bowl? What NFL records say

The Seattle Seahawks are on the cusp of a Super Bowl 60 victory as they lead the New England Patriots by 19-7 in the fourth quarter. Though a turnaround is quite possible, is looks less and less unlikely with the Patriots failing to really make a mark. Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at the Super Bowl. (AP)

With Seattle on the cusp of victory, many are reflecting on the last time the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, 12 years ago. The team last won the Super Bowl in February 2014, defeating the Denver Broncos 43-8.

This story is being updated.