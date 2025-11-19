When will the Epstein Files be released? What happens next after the House passes the Transparency Act

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to require the Justice Department to publicly release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bill passed 427–1, with the sole “no” vote coming from Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a press conference with U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) calling for the release of the Epstein files on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025.(REUTERS)

The legislation now moves to the Senate. According to Bloomberg, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the chamber could pass the bill as soon as Tuesday, adding that senators are unlikely to make changes. If the Senate approves the bill without amendments, it will go directly to President Trump for his signature.

When will the files be released? Understanding the legislative timeline

While the exact release date remains uncertain, the following timeline reflects standard procedures and the bill's requirements:

Senate Vote: A vote could occur within days. If the Majority Leader expedites the process, the bill could bypass committee referral and move quickly to the floor.

Presidential Signature: Once the bill reaches the White House, President Trump has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto it.

DOJ Release Deadline: After enactment, Attorney General Pam Bondi must publish all unclassified Epstein-related materials within 30 days.

This would point to a release window of mid-December 2025 in the best-case scenario.

How will the files be published?

Materials will be made available in a "searchable and downloadable format" online, likely via the DOJ website.

The lone 'nay' vote

Rep. Clay Higgins was the only member of Congress to vote against the bill.

In a statement posted on X, Clay Higgins provided a reason for voting against it.

"I have been a principled “NO” on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc. If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote,” he wrote.

“The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans. If the Senate amends the bill to properly address privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House.”