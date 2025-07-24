When will Yahoo Mail be back up? Company responds as app remains down for thousands

Yahoo Mail is currently down for thousands of users. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company acknowledged the widespread outage and confirmed that they are working to identify and resolve the issue. Yahoo Mail is currently down.(Pixabay)

“We understand some users are currently experiencing difficulties accessing their accounts. We are actively investigating this issue and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Yahoo’s official customer care account posted.

According to DownDetector, outage reports began surging around 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. As of 2:00 p.m. EDT, the issue had yet to be resolved.