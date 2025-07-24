Search
Thu, Jul 24, 2025
When will Yahoo Mail be back up? Company responds as app remains down for thousands

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 11:29 pm IST

Yahoo Mail is currently down for thousands of users. The company acknowledged the widespread outage and said they are working to resolve the issue.

Yahoo Mail is currently down.(Pixabay)
“We understand some users are currently experiencing difficulties accessing their accounts. We are actively investigating this issue and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Yahoo’s official customer care account posted.

According to DownDetector, outage reports began surging around 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. As of 2:00 p.m. EDT, the issue had yet to be resolved.

