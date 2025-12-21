‘Where are Randall Spivey, Brandon Billmaier?’: Massive search for missing Fort Myers fishermen

A search is underway off Florida’s Gulf Coast after two fishermen failed to return from a Friday outing, and their boat was later discovered abandoned at sea. The missing men have been identified as 57-year-old Randall Spivey and his nephew, 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier. A search operation was launched for Randall Spivey and Brandon Billmaier(X)

According to family members, the pair left early Friday morning to fish near Fort Myers and were expected back by that afternoon. When they did not return and could not be reached by evening, relatives reported them missing.

The US Coast Guard launched an air and sea response late Friday. Billmaier’s wife said a helicopter was deployed around 11 PM, and at approximately 1:30 AM Saturday, the family was notified that the men’s vessel had been located roughly 70 miles offshore. Neither Spivey nor Billmaier was found on board.

“We've gotta find them. Please. Please, please find them,” Tricia Spivey, Randall Spivey’s wife, told WBBH-TV. “They're amazing people. I mean, I, I don't know, I just — I just need him back. He needs to come back to us.”

The Coast Guard confirmed Saturday that it is leading the search operation and urged anyone with information to contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at 866-881-1392.

Family members have also appealed to the public for assistance, asking those who are able to help with search efforts to come forward, and others to keep the two men in their prayers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Spivey is 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark-colored shirt. Billmaier is described as 6-foot-2 with strawberry-blond hair and brown eyes; authorities did not release details about what he was wearing at the time.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said further updates would be provided by the US Coast Guard as the search continues.

“If you know the whereabouts of Spivey and Billmaier, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous,” officials posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.