Where are the monks and Aloka the dog walking today? Walk for Peace route and live map

The group of Buddhist Monks and their beloved rescue companion, Aloka the peace dog, are expected to be near Charlotte, North Carolina, as they continue their cross-country pilgrimage for peace, compassion and unity. Aloka rests with Buddhist monks on the "Walk For Peace," Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Saluda, S.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce) (AP)

You can track their journey here.

The monks have been walking daily and have started from Fort Worth, Texas, toward Washington, D.C. It is anticipated that the monks will arrive in Greensboro between January 20 and 30.

With over a million Facebook followers, the group has acquired a sizable following on social media.

Aloka the Dog Aloka the Peace Dog has its own hashtag and is named after a Sanskrit term that means enlightenment.

Aloka originally traveled for about a hundred days, following the monks and keeping up with their pace through towns, villages, and forests in every corner of the nation.

Now, Aloka is leading 19 monks on a 2300-mile Walk of Peace across the United States, embodying the message of peace.

Aloka has official social media profiles thanks to its fan base, where supporters can stay informed about the company's continued travels across the United States.

Aloka's peace walk with the monks is being monitored with regular updates. Fans may follow Aloka's adventure as it develops on the live map.

“Raise awareness” The goal of the monks is to “raise awareness of peace, loving kindness and compassion across America and the world.”

On October 26, 2025, the group departed from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to reach Washington, D.C., in the middle of February.

According to Dhamma Wheel, every day, they walk 20 to 30 miles at a deliberate pace. Crowds of supporters have welcomed the monks along the route.