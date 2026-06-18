Thomas Massie shows how $300 billion Iran fund compares to Congress budget amid peace deal

The United States and Iran have signed the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a permanent ceasefire, first announced on June 14, Sunday. Originally slated to be signed physically in Switzerland on Friday, the deal was signed remotely on Wednesday itself, Axios reported citing two US officials. US and Iran have remotely signed the much-awaited peace deal, both parties announced Wednesday, (AFP/Reuters)

As the White House released the 14 points agreed upon in the peace deal, many noticed that the $300 billion reconstruction fund to Iran was very much a part of it. It is contrary to President Trump's claim that the $300 billion for war damages from the US and its allies reported earlier was "false." Trump had said that the US will not give "a cent" to Iran.

But with the inclusion of the provision for $300 billion and the granting of "all required licenses, waivers, and permissions" for the fund transfer, along with the removal of all existing sanctions on Iran, have raised eyebrows.

Also read: Donald Trump signs the US-Iran peace deal MoU during dinner with Macron in France, official says

Where Is They Money Coming From? A key question amid the $300 billion funding, from when it was first reported by Al Arabiya news, is where exactly the funds are coming from? The question again took center stage as both parties formalized the deal on Wednesday. However, as of now, the details of how the fund will be created, and which US allies will be a part of it, are unclear.

"Where is the 300 billion coming from that? We are giving them to rebuild their country? And by the way, they get to keep their ballistic missiles," one user wrote. "And we’re not going to touch the nuclear material either. A complete and utter disaster. 13 Americans dead, billions wasted."

"Isn't that funny how Mr. Trump is criticizing Obama for releasing all that money to Iran?" wrote another. “Isn't it a little funny that he is going to release 300 billion to them? Anybody see what's wrong with this picture? Where is all this money coming from?”

Also read: 'Deal not final': Trump changes tune on Iran, threatens to ‘drop bombs’, go back to shooting again

Thomas Massie Compares $300 Billion To Congress Budget US House Representative Thomas Massie, an archrival of Trump who was recently unseated in the Kentucky Republican primaries, launched a scathing criticism of the $300 billion to be paid to Iran. He compared it to the budget of the US Congress, noting that it is five time how much the US Congress spends on roads and bridges per year.

"$300 billion is 5X as much as Congress spends on our roads & bridges annually. I’m tired of winning," sharing a screenshot of the CNN report on the peace being signed.