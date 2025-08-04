Where is Austin Robert Drummond now? Here's how much reward you can get for info on Tennessee quadruple murder suspect

Austin Robert Drummond remains at large even as authorities continue to search for the man suspected of a quadruple murder in Tiptonville, Tennessee. TBI launched a massive manhunt for Austin Robert Drummond(X/@TBInvestigation)

The reward for any information that helps authorities find and capture Drummond has now been increased.

What is the reward for info on Austin Drummond?

The total reward for information on Drummond's whereabouts has been increased to $17,500. Of this, the U.S. Marshals Service are contributing $10,000. The $7500 comes from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Where is Austin Drummond now?

Drummond was reportedly sighted in Caruthersville, Missouri yesterday.

The police department issued a statement saying “The Caruthersville Police Department and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating and following up on potential sightings related to Austin Drummond. At this time, we are working to verify the accuracy and credibility of the information received. We understand the public’s concern and appreciate the community’s continued vigilance. Please rest assured that if any valid or confirmed information develops, we will promptly update the public through our official channels.”

One of Drummond's cars – a white 1988 Ford pickup which has red side panels – was found in Dyer County on Saturday. Another of his vehicles, the 2016 Audi A3, was found in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Drummond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a gun during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was out on bond when the killings occurred.

The victims are Matthew Wilson, 21, the abandoned child’s father; Adrianna Williams, 20, the mother; Cortney Rose, 38, the maternal grandmother; and Braydon Williams, 15, the maternal uncle. The crime was discovered after an infant was found in an abandoned car seat in Dyer County, and a frantic search began to find the guardians.

While Drummond remains at large, authorities have arrested Tanaka Brown and Giovonte Thomas on suspicion of helping the fugitive.