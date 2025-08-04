Anaconda, Montana shooter Michael ‘Mike’ Brown to be arrested soon? What we know

Multiple people were shot at The Owl's Bar in Anaconda, Montana, on Friday afternoon, and four people were killed in the incident. Michael Paul Brown, the suspect in the Montana mass shooting (L) and Representational.(Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center on Facebook and Unsplash)

Michael ‘Mike' Brown emerged as the suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and a manhunt has been on to nab Brown since then.

While Brown has been designated as armed and dangerous, efforts are on to find him in the Stumptown area, west of Anaconda, where the suspect was last seen.

Now, a post on X has claimed that cops could be close to flushing Brown out.

Will Michael Paul Brown be found and arrested soon?

A post on X said there were unconfirmed reports that law enforcement officials had Brown in sight and were attempting to flush him into a meadow, where another team is waiting. The post cited local scanner traffic as its source.

In the same thread, there was a post claiming to confirm that the Butte Police Department scanner had a call to dispatch. “We are all heading to Anaconda,” was reportedly said.

Anaconda is 25 miles northwest of Butte.

“Army surveillance helo inbound from Butte, aprox. 10 min out,” the post also claimed, and then said that the transponder had just ‘shut off’.

On the same thread, another post claimed that Missoula SWAT and dogs are en route, and officials are creating a perimeter around the house where the suspect is believed to be holding up.

The post has now said, citing unconfirmed rumors that Brown has been arrested. It followed it up with an update from a ‘more reliable source’ that ‘it was all over’.

HT.com could not verify these updates.

Notably, if authorities are forming a perimeter, it seems unlikely there is any attempt to flush the suspect out to a meadow, since the situation will likely be contained there itself.

Fox News reported that SWAT cleared Brown's house on Friday, so the news on X might be from then, now being passed off as new information. Also, once authorities found Brown's vehicle, they focused the search on the mountains near Stumptown Road, and it continued well into Sunday, involving ground and air resources.

The X report about attempts to flush Brown into a meadow, and the news of a helicopter coming, might well be based on older information. Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday posted a $7500 reward for any information that would lead to Brown's arrest.

Michael Paul Brown's military history

Brown served as an armor crewman in the US army from January 2001 to May 2005, and was in the National Guard from April 2006 to March 2008. He was in Iraq on duty from February 2004 to March 2005. Brown left the service with the rank of sergeant. Further, he was an armor crewman for the National Guard as well.