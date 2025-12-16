Where is Desimone levee on Green River? Scary visuals emerge from King County amid flash flood

The National Weather Service announced that the Desimone levee on the Green River in Washington's King County breached on Monday as the water level rose due to flooding. A flash flood warning has been issued for King County, WA and parts of southern Seattle. The Desimone levee is located near the Todd Boulevard in King County. Representational.(Unsplash)

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for multiple areas - with places like Renton, Kent, Tukwila and the Orillia region under placed warning. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said that the water is moving north on the I-405.

Meanwhile, scary footages of the rising water levels in King County after the Desimone levee break.

Where Is The Desimone Levee?

The Desimone Levee on the Green River is a flood-control embankment on the right east bank of the river in King County, Washington, protecting parts of Tukwila and Kent. It runs roughly from South 180th Street to South 200th Street near Todd Boulevard along the lower Green River.

Parts Of Seattle Under Warning

Parts of southern Seattle, bordering Washington's King's County, were also placed on a flash flood warning. NWS Seattle has issued a warning for multiple south Seattle areas, in coordination with King County NWS.

"In coordination with King County, we have issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for a levee breach in Tukwila WA near Todd, Blvd," an X post by NWS Seattle read. “Water is likely moving north towards I-405. In addition, an evacuation notice is now in effect from King County.”

Two schools, one hospital, and more than 46,000 people are at risk across Washington and Seattle, the NWS estimates.