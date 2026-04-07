Where is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar being held? Latest on Qassem Soleimani’s niece, her daughter after ICE arrest
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, niece of Qassem Soleimani, and her daughter were arrested by US authorities after their residency status was revoked.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, and her daughter have been taken into custody by US authorities following the revocation of their lawful permanent resident status.
According to CBS News, the arrests took place after US officials accused Soleimani Afshar of promoting Iranian regime propaganda and expressing support for attacks against American forces while residing in Los Angeles. The State Department described her as “an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran,” citing both media reports and her social media activity.
The development comes as part of a crackdown on individuals accused of backing regimes considered hostile to the United States.
Where is she being held?
ICE records show that Soleimani Afshar is currently being held at the South Texas Detention Facility in Pearsall, Texas.
Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that she was initially arrested in Los Angeles before being transferred to the Texas facility. He added that her daughter, Hosseiny Sarinasadat, is also being held at the same detention centre.
Also Read: Who is Sarinasadat Hosseiny? Inside Iran's Soleimani's glamorous grandniece who enjoyed lavish lifestyle touring US
CBS News separately confirmed that Soleimani Afshar is in ICE custody at the Pearsall facility, where detainees typically await immigration proceedings or deportation.
DHS flags ‘fraudulent’ asylum claim
The Department of Homeland Security said Soleimani Afshar’s 2019 asylum claim was “fraudulent,” alleging that she made multiple trips back to Iran after obtaining a green card.
Authorities are now seeking to revoke residency protections for her and her family.
“It is a privilege to be granted a green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the US, the green card will be revoked,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement cited by CBS News.
Officials also said her husband has been barred from entering the United States.
Also Read: ‘Crazy stalker’: Arrested niece of slain Iranian General made her ex-boyfriend’s life hell, claims bombshell report
Qassem Soleimani, a key figure in Iran’s military strategy, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. He was widely seen by US officials as the architect of Iran’s regional military operations, while supporters in Iran regarded him as a national figure.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration would not allow the country to become a base for individuals supporting “anti-American terrorist regimes.”
Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are expected to remain in ICE custody as legal proceedings, including potential deportation, move forward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More