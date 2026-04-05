Laura Loomer praised the “power of independent journalism” after the United States revoked the permanent residency of a woman and her daughter, identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the decision was made based on her alleged support for Iran’s government. They have both been arrested. Who is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? Marco Rubio strips Qassem Soleimani’s niece, her daughter of US residency (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

“Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status,” the U.S. Department of States said in a release.

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Loomer took credit for her report, in which she said she “exposed the fact that Qasem Soleimani’s Niece Hamideh Soleimani Afshar has been living in the United States (Los Angeles, California) where she posts pro-Iranian regime and pro-IRGC content on her social media while she lives a life of luxury.”