Who is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? Marco Rubio strips Qassem Soleimani’s niece, her daughter of US residency
Immigration authorities detained Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, and they are currently in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Laura Loomer praised the “power of independent journalism” after the United States revoked the permanent residency of a woman and her daughter, identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the decision was made based on her alleged support for Iran’s government. They have both been arrested.
“Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status,” the U.S. Department of States said in a release.
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Loomer took credit for her report, in which she said she “exposed the fact that Qasem Soleimani’s Niece Hamideh Soleimani Afshar has been living in the United States (Los Angeles, California) where she posts pro-Iranian regime and pro-IRGC content on her social media while she lives a life of luxury.”
“Over the last few months, I have quietly been documenting all of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar’s social media activity. I uploaded it all to a secure file and shared it with DHS and Department of State, and now she has been arrested and she will be deported from our country,” she added.
Who is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar?
Immigration authorities detained Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter. They are currently in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. Department of States revealed. It described Hamideh as “an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran.”
The U.S. Department of States further wrote of Hamideh, “While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization. Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account.”
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While Hamideh and her daughter’s LPR statuses were terminated, Hamideh’s husband has also been barred from entering the US.
“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” the U.S. Department of States said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More