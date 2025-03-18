Indians in US haunted by one question – can Trump strip them of their Green Cards overnight? What you need to know

Many Indians in the United States have been haunted by a question ever since Donald Trump took office – can the President take away their Green Card? A president cannot directly remove an individual’s Green Card. However, the administration’s policies and enforcement priorities can indeed create risks for permanent residents, especially those whose immigration histories are complex. Indians in US haunted by one question – can Trump strip them of their Green Cards overnight?(Reuters)

The expansion of the "public charge" rule was considered one of the most controversial moves during Trump’s tenure. It evaluated whether immigrants were likely to rely on government assistance. It was mainly meant to limit new applicants and adjust statuses, but several Green Card holders were afraid it could be used against them. The rule led to concern and confusion, even though it technically did not apply to current Green Card holders.

Immigration enforcement has been ramped up by the Trump administration, with Green Card holders' past records coming under intense scrutiny. Permanent residents with old legal issues, as well as individuals with minor immigration violations, have been feeling threatened.

Executive orders and travel bans have been deepening the uncertainty. While these are mainly aimed at visa holders and new entrants, Green Card holders from certain countries wondered if they would be permitted to get back to the US if they travelled abroad.

Can the President revoke your Green Card?

A Green Card can be revoked under certain circumstances, such as criminal convictions, fraud in obtaining residency, or abandoning US residency through long absences. However, it is important to note that due process applies in such cases.

A president cannot strip an individual of their Green Card without a legal proceeding. These matters are handled by the Department of Homeland Security and immigration courts. Green Card holders can always defend themselves before an immigration judge, should such a need arise.

Green Card status is usually secure for people who have maintained their residency properly and complied with the law. However, anyone who is not sure about past issues or travel history can reach out to an immigration lawyer to properly understand their rights and risks.