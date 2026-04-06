‘Crazy stalker’: Arrested niece of slain Iranian General made her ex-boyfriend’s life hell, claims bombshell report

Following the ICE arrest of Iran's Qasem Soleimani’s niece, a bombshell report from California Post describes Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, as “crazed stalker”, who caused significant distress to her former partner. ICE detains Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, niece of Iranian general, and her daughter (Hamideh Soleimani Afshar/Instagram)

On Friday, ICE agents apprehended Afshar and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 27, from their home located in the Tujunga area of Los Angeles. She is related to the late Iranian military figure, General Soleimani.

Their Green Cards have been revoked due to alleged connections with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also Read: Who is Sarinasadat Hosseiny? Inside Iran's Soleimani's glamorous grandniece who enjoyed lavish lifestyle touring US

Los Angeles hairdresser calls Soleimani Afshar a ‘crazy woman’, ‘stalker’ According to California Post, Los Angeles hairdresser Zare Mandani, 54, received a five-year restraining order against Afshar after experiencing a series of harassment incidents in 2024 at both his workplace and home.

Upon learning of her arrest by ICE on Friday, Mandani expressed to The Post: “Thank God. That’s good. She’s a stalker.”

Mandani went on to call her a “crazy lady”, stating that “Thank God she’s been arrested and is going to be deported. She’s not a normal person. I took her to court twice. She gave me too much of a headache. I asked her nicely to leave me alone and I blocked her but she wouldn’t listen.”

Afshar arrived in the US on a tourist visa in 2015, obtained asylum in 2019, and achieved Green Card status in 2021.

Her daughter came to the US in 2021 on a student visa and obtained a green card in 2023, NY POST reported. The mother-and- daughter duo had returned to Iran several times, which raised concerns with US authorities.

How did Mandani meet Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? What we know about court filing Mandani stated that he met Afshar at a gathering and realised that she was donning a wig.

In the legal documents pertaining to the domestic violence restraining order, he categorized their relationship as "we are dating or used to date," but he informed The Post that they were merely friends.

The documents detailed accusations of emotional abuse, harassment, making persistent unwanted calls, restricting movement, and preventing him from working at his workplace, as well as claims that she "threatened' to harm herself.

Notably, Afshar has publicly celebrated attacks on American soldiers and military installations and even labelled the United States as the “Great Satan”. She also expressed support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is dubbed a terrorist organization by the US.