‘Crazy stalker’: Arrested niece of slain Iranian General made her ex-boyfriend’s life hell, claims bombshell report
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar: A hairdresser secured a restraining order due to her stalking behavior, as per a bombshell report after her ICE arrest.
Following the ICE arrest of Iran's Qasem Soleimani’s niece, a bombshell report from California Post describes Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, 47, as “crazed stalker”, who caused significant distress to her former partner.
On Friday, ICE agents apprehended Afshar and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 27, from their home located in the Tujunga area of Los Angeles. She is related to the late Iranian military figure, General Soleimani.
Their Green Cards have been revoked due to alleged connections with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Also Read: Who is Sarinasadat Hosseiny? Inside Iran's Soleimani's glamorous grandniece who enjoyed lavish lifestyle touring US
Los Angeles hairdresser calls Soleimani Afshar a ‘crazy woman’, ‘stalker’
According to California Post, Los Angeles hairdresser Zare Mandani, 54, received a five-year restraining order against Afshar after experiencing a series of harassment incidents in 2024 at both his workplace and home.
Upon learning of her arrest by ICE on Friday, Mandani expressed to The Post: “Thank God. That’s good. She’s a stalker.”
Mandani went on to call her a “crazy lady”, stating that “Thank God she’s been arrested and is going to be deported. She’s not a normal person. I took her to court twice. She gave me too much of a headache. I asked her nicely to leave me alone and I blocked her but she wouldn’t listen.”
Afshar arrived in the US on a tourist visa in 2015, obtained asylum in 2019, and achieved Green Card status in 2021.
Her daughter came to the US in 2021 on a student visa and obtained a green card in 2023, NY POST reported. The mother-and- daughter duo had returned to Iran several times, which raised concerns with US authorities.
How did Mandani meet Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? What we know about court filing
Mandani stated that he met Afshar at a gathering and realised that she was donning a wig.
In the legal documents pertaining to the domestic violence restraining order, he categorized their relationship as "we are dating or used to date," but he informed The Post that they were merely friends.
The documents detailed accusations of emotional abuse, harassment, making persistent unwanted calls, restricting movement, and preventing him from working at his workplace, as well as claims that she "threatened' to harm herself.
Notably, Afshar has publicly celebrated attacks on American soldiers and military installations and even labelled the United States as the “Great Satan”. She also expressed support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is dubbed a terrorist organization by the US.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More