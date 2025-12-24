Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD tracks his movement around the world on Christmas 2025

Tracking Santa Claus as he circles the world with the assistance of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is a Christmas Eve ritual that has pleased parents and kids all throughout the United States for the past 70 years. Tracking Santa Claus is a 70-year tradition by NORAD, which offers a live map of his Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole. Updates are shared on various platforms as Santa zigzags through continents, starting in the South Pacific and heading westward.

NORAD offers a live-updating map as it tracks Santa's voyage from the North Pole to distribute gifts to children around the world.

Where is Santa Claus?

NORAD provides real-time updates on its map to display Santa's whereabouts during his journey around the globe. The adventure commences at the North Pole, and NORAD employs its satellite technology expertise to monitor the trajectory of Santa's sleigh as it soars through the atmosphere.

In addition to the live map available on NORAD's website, updates are also shared on the agency's Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.

Santa's journey initiates as he travels down the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean. He continues westward from that point, with his initial stops being in the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia. Following that, he generally zigzags through Asia, Africa, and Europe before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to reach Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America.

NORAD emphasizes that his route can occasionally be unpredictable.

When can you expect Santa to arrive at your house?

The specialists at NORAD state that Santa generally visits homes between 9 pm and midnight on Christmas Eve; however, the tracker is unable to forecast the exact time he will visit a particular household.

“Only Santa know his route, which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house,” NORAD states on its website. However, historical data, as per NORAD, suggests that he tends to arrive only when children are asleep.

How does the Santa tracker function?

Beginning early in the morning on December 24, NORAD starts monitoring Santa's route from the North Pole and charts his journey as he distributes gifts to children globally. The NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center is manned by uniformed staff and civilian volunteers who respond to phone inquiries and provide updates regarding Santa's whereabouts.

You can reach 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877 446-6723) to receive a live update from one of the call center representatives via phone. The operators are available from 4 a.m. Mountain Time (6 a.m. Eastern) until midnight MT (2 a.m. ET).

They recorded 380,000 calls last Christmas Eve, US Air Force Col. Jason White told CBS News.

Additionally, you can visit NORAD's website, where updates are provided in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese, and Korean.

History behind tracking Santa's Christmas Eve flights

NORAD has been monitoring Santa's Christmas Eve flights since the agency's establishment in 1958. Prior to that, its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, known as CONAD, carried out the same annual tracking responsibilities for three years.

The tradition began in 1955 when a child inadvertently contacted the CONAD Operations Center after noticing an advertisement in the newspaper that invited readers to call Santa.

“The individual that answered that phone didn't want to disappoint the child on the other end, and just went with it. And it has turned into an annual, recurring Track Santa operation ever since,” White mentioned.

NORAD indicates that the program is made feasible by volunteers and is supported through funding from corporate sponsors.