Where to legally watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in US? Details here
No matter where you live in the US – whether it’s the Eastern, Central, or Mountain time zones – you can stream all the matches legally, safely, and in HD
Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off at Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday in hopes of clinching their first title. Winning the game will earn a direct qualification to the final on June 3, saving precious days without the burden of Qualifier 2.
Cricket lovers in the United States can watch live action of the high-octane league in various ways safely and securely without being exposed to dubious websites and third-party services.
Here are some ways for you to watch live action.
Cricbuzz
Cricbuzz is the official broadcaster of the cash-rich league. Fans can download the Cricbuzz app on Android or iOS phones, tablets, or access the Cricbuzz website.
Apart from live-streaming of the game, Cricbuzz also offers highlights, expert analysis, and ball-by-ball score updates.
Other ways to watch IPL in the US
• Sling TV: One of the most affordable options, its Dashkin Flex pack costs just $10 per month and brings Willow TV and 14 other Indian channels. The Desi Binge Plus plan at $15 per month adds on-demand shows too.
• Fubo TV: Here, you can watch Willow TV through the Zee Family add-on at $11.99 per month. A base plan is required, starting at $84.99 per month.
• DirecTV: Offers Willow via its Sports Pack, priced at $14.99 per month, plus a base package starting at $86.99 per month. You can also enjoy a five-day free trial before purchasing the pack.
• JioHotstar using VPN: You can watch live action on the India-based OTT JioHotstar using a VPN service, which usually costs around $13/month. JioHotstar will ask you to purchase a subscription to watch beyond the free streaming limit.
Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having reached the play-offs stage for the first time since 2014, but they are not carrying the baggage of the past performances in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.
RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with the heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and, like every season, are hoping to end their title drought. In their own words, the job is only half done for both title contenders.