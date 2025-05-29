Where to legally watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in US? Details here

Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off at Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday in hopes of clinching their first title. Winning the game will earn a direct qualification to the final on June 3, saving precious days without the burden of Qualifier 2. RCB's Rajat Patidar celebrates the wicket of PBKS' Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, April 18, 2025.(PTI file)

Cricket lovers in the United States can watch live action of the high-octane league in various ways safely and securely without being exposed to dubious websites and third-party services.

Here are some ways for you to watch live action.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is the official broadcaster of the cash-rich league. Fans can download the Cricbuzz app on Android or iOS phones, tablets, or access the Cricbuzz website.

Apart from live-streaming of the game, Cricbuzz also offers highlights, expert analysis, and ball-by-ball score updates.

Other ways to watch IPL in the US

• Sling TV: One of the most affordable options, its Dashkin Flex pack costs just $10 per month and brings Willow TV and 14 other Indian channels. The Desi Binge Plus plan at $15 per month adds on-demand shows too.

• Fubo TV: Here, you can watch Willow TV through the Zee Family add-on at $11.99 per month. A base plan is required, starting at $84.99 per month.

• DirecTV: Offers Willow via its Sports Pack, priced at $14.99 per month, plus a base package starting at $86.99 per month. You can also enjoy a five-day free trial before purchasing the pack.

• JioHotstar using VPN: You can watch live action on the India-based OTT JioHotstar using a VPN service, which usually costs around $13/month. JioHotstar will ask you to purchase a subscription to watch beyond the free streaming limit.

Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having reached the play-offs stage for the first time since 2014, but they are not carrying the baggage of the past performances in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.

RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with the heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and, like every season, are hoping to end their title drought. In their own words, the job is only half done for both title contenders.