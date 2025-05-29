Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Where to legally watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in US? Details here

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2025 05:23 PM IST

No matter where you live in the US – whether it’s the Eastern, Central, or Mountain time zones – you can stream all the matches legally, safely, and in HD

Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off at Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday in hopes of clinching their first title. Winning the game will earn a direct qualification to the final on June 3, saving precious days without the burden of Qualifier 2.

RCB's Rajat Patidar celebrates the wicket of PBKS' Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, April 18, 2025.(PTI file)
RCB's Rajat Patidar celebrates the wicket of PBKS' Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, April 18, 2025.(PTI file)

Cricket lovers in the United States can watch live action of the high-octane league in various ways safely and securely without being exposed to dubious websites and third-party services.

Also read | IPL 2025, Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Updates

Here are some ways for you to watch live action.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is the official broadcaster of the cash-rich league. Fans can download the Cricbuzz app on Android or iOS phones, tablets, or access the Cricbuzz website.

Apart from live-streaming of the game, Cricbuzz also offers highlights, expert analysis, and ball-by-ball score updates.

Also read | Punjab Kings coach answers whether Shreyas Iyer was shocked, deflated after India Test axe: 'Didn't have to pick him...'

Other ways to watch IPL in the US

• Sling TV: One of the most affordable options, its Dashkin Flex pack costs just $10 per month and brings Willow TV and 14 other Indian channels. The Desi Binge Plus plan at $15 per month adds on-demand shows too.

• Fubo TV: Here, you can watch Willow TV through the Zee Family add-on at $11.99 per month. A base plan is required, starting at $84.99 per month.

• DirecTV: Offers Willow via its Sports Pack, priced at $14.99 per month, plus a base package starting at $86.99 per month. You can also enjoy a five-day free trial before purchasing the pack.

• JioHotstar using VPN: You can watch live action on the India-based OTT JioHotstar using a VPN service, which usually costs around $13/month. JioHotstar will ask you to purchase a subscription to watch beyond the free streaming limit.

Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having reached the play-offs stage for the first time since 2014, but they are not carrying the baggage of the past performances in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.

RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with the heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and, like every season, are hoping to end their title drought. In their own words, the job is only half done for both title contenders.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Where to legally watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in US? Details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On