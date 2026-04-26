White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting reports: Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service in shocking video | Watch

A shocking video shows US President Donald Trump and other government officials being quickly evacuated from the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after what sounded like gunshots broke out. Senior government officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, were evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

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A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

Read More | Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

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{{^usCountry}} Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated. Mayor Muriel Bowser ‘on her way’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated. Mayor Muriel Bowser ‘on her way’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jeanine Ferris Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, shared an update on the situation in a video on X. “I'm at the Washington Hilton. I've been taken out of the main ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeanine Ferris Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, shared an update on the situation in a video on X. “I'm at the Washington Hilton. I've been taken out of the main ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way and Chief Jeffrey Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here,” she added.

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Trump has also shared an update on Truth Social, praising the Secret Service and law enforcement for doing a “fantastic job.”

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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