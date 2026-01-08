Edit Profile
    White House crash: Multi-vehicle accident in Northwest DC; scary scenes emerge

    A pedestrian was killed, and several others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash at L and 16th streets NW in Washington, D.C. 

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 4:55 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed multiple automobiles were involved in a serious collision in Northwest Washington, D.C., which resulted in multiple injuries and the death of a pedestrian.

    Pedestrian killed and several others injured after multi-car collision at L and 16th streets NW in Washington D.C. (Pixabay)
    Pedestrian killed and several others injured after multi-car collision at L and 16th streets NW in Washington D.C. (Pixabay)

    The intersection of 16th and L Street, Northwest, was closed by authorities following a collision involving four cars in the vicinity. According to authorities, a pedestrian was struck and subsequently declared dead at the scene.

    Emergency responders arrived amid reports of four vehicles involved in the crash. Three people were taken to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MPD.

    At the time of reporting, the name and identity of the pedestrian and the injured have not been released by the police.

    MPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit remains on scene, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

    Road closures remain in place as officials continue their work and collect evidence at the scene.

    This is a developing story.

