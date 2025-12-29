Here's how Anthony Joshua's car crashed on ‘one of Nigeria’s deadliest roads’

Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car crash on “one of Nigeria's deadliest roads” that killed two people on Monday, according to The Sun. The 36-year-old boxer, who was riding behind the driver’s seat in a Lexus, has been hospitalised with minor injuries. File photo of Anthony Joshua

How did Anthony Joshua's car crash?

The deadly accident occurred when the speeding car he was in lost control “during an overtaking maneuver,” the Federal Road Safety Corps of Nigeria said in a series of X posts. “The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.”

Joshua, who was seated in the back of the vehicle, is safe, but those in the passenger seat and the seat behind it “died on the spot” after the vehicle crashed into a stationary truck, according to Punch, a Nigerian outlet citing an eyewitness report. Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN that the driver lost control when a tyre burst along the highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps further revealed that five men were involved in the crash. “Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries,” they continued.

“The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division (MTD) was duly notified for further investigation and necessary documentation,” the organisation added.

The former heavyweight champ secured his first boxing victory since 2024 with a knockout of Jake Paul in the sixth round of their bout in Miami 10 days ago. He earned $92 million for participating, and described himself as a “real fighter” in an interview with Netflix.