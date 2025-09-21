White House debunks fake news around H1-B visa fee proclamation in new post

Amid the confusion and panic caused by the new proclamation for H-1B visa, the White House has issued an official clarification on Saturday. In a post on X, the official Rapid Response page for the Trump administration has debunked fake news and claims around President Trump's new visa fee hike. In its post, the White House has clarified that the new $100k mandate will only impact new applicants. The Trump administration further added that the new visa proclamation will not impact the current lottery.(AP)

On Friday, Donald Trump signed a proclamation, raising the fees for companies to sponsor an H-1B visa to $100,000. This move comes as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration as well as creating jobs for American workers. Follow H-1B visa live updates here

White House slams fake news, issues clarification

Furthermore, the proclamation will also not impact the ability of any visa holder to travel to and from the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also issued a similar clarification on post. Taking to X, the press secretary stated that the mandate will only apply to new H1-B visa holders. Leavitt also stated the following points -

1.) This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.

2.) Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.

Reiterating the White House's statement, the press secretary stated that this new mandate will be first applied in the next upcoming lottery cycle.