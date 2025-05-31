Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
White House sends ‘prayers’ for teen cancer survivor Agent DJ Daniel after tragic new diagnosis

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 31, 2025 08:24 PM IST

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old honorary Secret Service agent, is facing a heartbreaking diagnosis of three new tumours.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has received a heartbreaking diagnosis just months after being sworn in as an honorary member of the Secret Service by President Donald Trump. Last week, his father told Fox 7 Austin that the 13-year-old has “three new tumours.” 

Cancer survivor Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, 13, waves as he is lifted up while being recognized by US President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP)(AFP)
Cancer survivor Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, 13, waves as he is lifted up while being recognized by US President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP)(AFP)

White House sends prayers for DJ Daniel after heartbreaking diagnosis

Following the tragic diagnosis, the White House issued an emotional social media statement, sending prayers for DJ. “We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors,” the X post reads. 

“DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you're a true legend,” it adds. In 2018, DJ was given just five months to live after being diagnosed with an incurable brain and spine cancer. 

In the wake of the tragic diagnosis, DJ's father, Theodis Daniel, told the outlet, “It’s rough, there isn’t a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You’re hearing that your child has a nasty disease.” “We’re just going around showing people, hey, you do care for one another. Let’s give compassion and let’s try to join and help each other get through things,” the heartbroken father added.

Back in March, Trump welcomed DJ to the White House, making him an honorary Secret Service agent. “Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honour of them all: I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service,” the president said at the time.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
