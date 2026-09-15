Whittier Palos Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire spreads near La Habra, Hacienda Heights and Fullerton
A fast-moving brush fire is burning uphill in Whittier, prompting an air response.
Update (6:42pm EDT): As per Incident Command, the fire has now grown to 20 acres, with a possibility of reaching 30 acres in the next hour.
As per the City of La Habra Heights, the Red Cross has opened an evacuation site for affected residents at Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights.
As per Watch Duty, an evacuation warning has been issued for Zones LAC-E613-B, LAC-E615-B, LAC-E618-B and LHH-772-A. Residents can check the Genasys Evacuation Map or the Watch Duty map to see if their address falls within these zones. As per the City of La Habra Heights, residents on Casalero, Ardsheal and W Skyline are being told to evacuate.
Check fire map and evacuation details here.
Initial story: A fire has broken out near the intersection of Lupin Hill Road and Las Palomas Drive in Whittier, Los Angeles County, California, as per Watch Duty.
The blaze, now being called the Palos Fire, has burned 10 acres as of 3:20pm local time.
The fire is also near the La Habra, La Habra Heights, Hacienda Heights areas and Fullerton.
Fire reported in La Habra Heights, near county line
As per CBS News, the fire is burning close to homes in La Habra Heights, near where Orange and Los Angeles counties meet. It was reported just after 2:30pm local time in the 2400 block of Las Palomas Drive. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are helping the Orange County Fire Authority fight the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known yet, and no injuries have been reported so far.
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Flames move toward N Casalero Dr, structures threatened
The fire is moving uphill towards N Casalero Dr, where structures are currently threatened.
As per CBS News, firefighters have not confirmed if any homes have been damaged, but aerial footage showed at least one home fully on fire.
Residents can check the fire map and evacuation details here.
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Here is the video:
Air resources dispatched to contain blaze
Air resources have been dispatched to the scene, per Incident Command, as as per Watch Duty firefighting efforts are underway to contain the flames.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More