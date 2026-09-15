Whittier Palos Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire spreads near La Habra, Hacienda Heights and Fullerton

Update (6:42pm EDT): As per Incident Command, the fire has now grown to 20 acres, with a possibility of reaching 30 acres in the next hour. Fire crews and air resources respond to the Palos Fire burning near Lupin Hill Road in Whittier. (UnSplash)

As per the City of La Habra Heights, the Red Cross has opened an evacuation site for affected residents at Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights.

As per Watch Duty, an evacuation warning has been issued for Zones LAC-E613-B, LAC-E615-B, LAC-E618-B and LHH-772-A. Residents can check the Genasys Evacuation Map or the Watch Duty map to see if their address falls within these zones. As per the City of La Habra Heights, residents on Casalero, Ardsheal and W Skyline are being told to evacuate.

Check fire map and evacuation details here.

Initial story: A fire has broken out near the intersection of Lupin Hill Road and Las Palomas Drive in Whittier, Los Angeles County, California, as per Watch Duty.

The blaze, now being called the Palos Fire, has burned 10 acres as of 3:20pm local time.

The fire is also near the La Habra, La Habra Heights, Hacienda Heights areas and Fullerton.

Fire reported in La Habra Heights, near county line As per CBS News, the fire is burning close to homes in La Habra Heights, near where Orange and Los Angeles counties meet. It was reported just after 2:30pm local time in the 2400 block of Las Palomas Drive. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are helping the Orange County Fire Authority fight the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known yet, and no injuries have been reported so far.

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Flames move toward N Casalero Dr, structures threatened The fire is moving uphill towards N Casalero Dr, where structures are currently threatened.

As per CBS News, firefighters have not confirmed if any homes have been damaged, but aerial footage showed at least one home fully on fire.

Residents can check the fire map and evacuation details here.

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